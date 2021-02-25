Ohio ophthalmology surgery center joins PE-backed management services organization

Chardon, Ohio-based Kellis Eye & Laser Center entered into an agreement with Sunvera Group, a management services organization, the platform announced Feb. 24.

Kellis Eye & Laser Center and Augustine Kellis, MD, serve six satellite locations across the Cleveland area. Dr. Kellis has more than 25 years of experience.

Greg Nodland, CEO of Sunvera Group, said the platform expanded into Ohio through the partnership.

Sunvera Group is backed by Ridgemont Equity Partners.

