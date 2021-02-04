7 ophthalmology deals in January 2021
The ophthalmology sector had seven deals in January 2021:
Note: This list is not exhaustive.
CVP added Tidewater Eye Centers as a partner practice in its mid-Atlantic region.
Six independent practices and an ophthalmology-focused surgery center in New York merged to form EyesNY.
Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners acquired Eye Center of Texas, its third acquisition in the state.
EyeSouth Partners also partnered with Cincinnati-based Midwest Eye Center, expanding into Ohio and Kentucky.
West Virginia ophthalmology practice opens new office, relocating 5 ophthalmologists.
Two eye surgery centers merged with Fort Myers, Fla.-based Quigley Eye Specialists.
Waterbury, Conn.-based ReFocus Eye Health partnered with Eye Center of Southern Connecticut, growing its presence in the state to 10 locations.
