West Virginia ophthalmology practice opens new office, relocating 5 ophthalmologists

Bridgeport, W.Va.-based United Hospital Center relocated five ophthalmologists into its new UHC Ophthalmology office, WVNews reported Jan. 13.

The practice relocated David Faris, MD, Ghassan Ghorayeb, MD, Leah Laxson, MD, John Nguyen, MD, and Emerson Que, MD.

UHC Ophthalmology provides several eye care services including examinations, cataract surgery, corneal and eye surface disease, retina and vitreoretinal surgery, oculoplastic surgery, cross-eye programs, and glaucoma testing.

Owais Rafique, practice administrator of UHC Specialty Practices, said the new location is positioned to provide "more services to all of North Central West Virginia."

