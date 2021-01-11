EyeSouth Partners expands into Ohio, Kentucky

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners partnered with Cincinnati-based Midwest Eye Center, expanding into Ohio and Kentucky, the platform announced Jan. 11.

Midwest Eye Center has 20 ophthalmologists, eight medical optometrists and a 250-person support staff. The practice has 19 clinical locations and two ASCs in the greater Cincinnati area, which includes locations in Kentucky.

EyeSouth now has a network of 21 practices with more than 185 physicians providing care across 105 locations. The platform is in Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio and Kentucky.

Eugene Gabianelli, MD, CMO of EyeSouth Partners, said: "Despite a continually challenging environment, EyeSouth remains committed to targeted geographic expansion with high-quality practices. The doctor and administrative leadership of Midwest Eye Center is top-notch, and we are excited about what we can achieve together."

