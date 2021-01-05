PE-backed ReFocus Eye Health acquires Connecticut eye practice

Waterbury, Conn.-based ReFocus Eye Health partnered with Eye Center of Southern Connecticut, growing its presence in the state to 10 locations, the management services organization announced Jan. 5.

Eye Center of Southern Connecticut was formed nearly 60 years ago. The practice has seven providers and 46 employees across three locations.

Paul Masi, MD, of Eye Center of Southern Connecticut, said the practice partnered with ReFocus because of its "positive and collaborative culture."

Dan Doman, CEO of ReFocus, said, "We're excited to partner with Eye Center's talented team, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support them as they continue their provision of top-quality care and service to their patients."

