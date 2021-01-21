EyeSouth Partners acquires Eye Center of Texas

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners acquired Eye Center of Texas, its third acquisition in the state, the Global Legal Chronicle reported Jan. 21.

The Houston-based eye practice was formed in 1990 and has six locations in Houston and its surrounding areas.

EyeSouth has a network with 20 practices representing more than 150 physicians who provide medical and surgical eye care services in 90 locations across the U.S.

The platform has a presence in Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Alabama. It's backed by Shore Capital Partners.

