9 ASC moves in Pennsylvania so far in 2021

Here are nine ASC updates in Pennsylvania that Becker's ASC Review has reported on in 2021:

1. Anchor Health Properties acquired a two-building, 85,242-square-foot portfolio with several ASCs in a Philadelphia suburb, according to an April 14 release.

2. MidLantic Urology opened a $3 million ASC in Wayne, MyChesCo reported April 9.

3. King of Prussia-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C., the Washington Business Journal reported March 12.

4. Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in King of Prussia plans to open a cancer surgery center on the third floor of its new location, according to an April 9 press release.

5. Johnstown-based Conemaugh Health System opened an ASC in its Johnstown-based Conemaugh East Hills facility in February that will eventually house almost all of the hospital's outpatient and same-day procedures, The Tribune-Democrat reported.

6. Exton-based US Digestive Health partnered with four gastroenterology practices in Pennsylvania, its first investments of 2021, the platform announced Feb. 17.

7. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford, the company announced Jan. 12.

8. Vision Innovation Partners acquired Eyes of York, according to a Jan. 4 news release. This is Vision Innovation Partners' 17th acquisition and adds to its network of ophthalmology and ASCs in the mid-Atlantic region, the release said.

9. Four ASCs in Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network were awarded the 2021 I Am Patient Safety award by the Patient Safety Authority, an independent state agency in Pennsylvania.

