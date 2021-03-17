Allegheny Health Network ASCs recognized for patient safety

Four ASCs in Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network have been awarded the 2021 I Am Patient Safety award by the Patient Safety Authority, an independent state agency in Pennsylvania.

AHN is one of 11 healthcare networks recognized by the Patient Safety Authority across Pennsylvania. AHN's honored ASCs are Bethel Park Health & Wellness Pavilion, Monroeville Surgery Center, Wexford Health & Wellness Pavilion and Allegheny Health Network Endoscopy Center.

AHN is an integrated health network with 13 hospitals, 21,000 employees and over 250 locations to receive care. The I Am Patient Safety award honors efforts to improve patient safety and is judged by a cross-section of national and regional healthcare executives.

