8 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced recently

Becker's ASC Review reported on eight joint-venture ASCs opened or announced recently.

1. Bozeman (Mont.) Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center, a $20 million project, opened April 19, NBC affiliate KHQ reports. The center is operated as a joint venture between Bozeman Health, local physicians and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International, which owns the project.

2. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists have opened an $8 million ASC, the Grass Lake (Mich.) Outpatient Surgery Center, The Exponent reported. The project also included a third-party developer and eight spine and orthopedic surgeons with practices in the area.

3. Vancouver Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB broke ground March 17 on a $75 million clinic with an ASC in Vancouver, Wash. The 80,225-square-foot, three-story clinic is expected to be completed in November 2022, according to a press release from Vancouver Clinic.

4. Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Clinic and UNC Rex Healthcare are planning a third ASC in Garner, N.C., a community where the population has increased 18.7 percent since 2010.

5. Cleveland-based University Hospitals and ValueHealth are developing a joint-venture ASC in Lorain County, Ohio, that will be able to perform 800 total joint replacements a year.

6. A partnership between Surgery Partners, Ryan Companies US and St. Peters, Mo.-based Advanced Bone & Joint broke ground on St. Peters Ambulatory Surgery Center and Medical Office Building.

7. A partnership between Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, Tampa-based Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay announced a new joint, spine and orthopedic ASC in West Florida.

8. Compass Surgical Partners has begun construction on the Western Carolina Surgery Center, an ASC launched in partnership with AdventHealth Henderson, Asheville ENT, Carolina Ophthalmology and Emerge Orthopaedics in Asheville, N.C.

This is not a comprehensive list. If you would like to add your ASC, please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

