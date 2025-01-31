16 new ASCs in January

Here are 16 new ASC developments in January, as reported by Becker's:

1. Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health are collaborating on a $2 billion venture to build a 500-bed hospital, ASC, outpatient care center, medical office building and children's behavioral health center

2. Ground was broken on a new medical office building and surgery center in Jeffersonville, Ind. The new medical office and surgical facility, which will be owned by CGKY Real Estate Holdings, will be part of the Gateway Office Park within the River Ridge Commerce Center. The Gateway Office Park development is being led by Louisville, Ky.-based Hollenbach Oakley.

3. The construction of Munson Healthcare's ASC in Cadillac, Mich., resumed following a work stop order. The work stop order, which was implemented Jan. 21 and removed Jan. 23, came after the site struggled to secure a well permit due to possible PFAS contamination.

4. Construction of Jamestown, Wis.-based Upper Mississippi Surgery Center has been completed and is close to opening.

5. Stony Brook Medicine in Commack, N.Y., will add a 19,500-square-foot ASC to its existing facility that will house four operating rooms, a dedicated recovery and prep space, and onsite sterile processing.

6. The Lighthouse Credit Union building in Portsmouth, N.H., will be converted into an ASC. The facility, formerly known as Northeast Credit Union, sold for $8.9 million in December. The building is now owned by development and real estate investment company Stonefish.

7. An ASC is being planned near an elementary school in Platte City, Mo. The Platte County board of education sold the building for the facility to PC Medical Partners in the fall for $762,300.

8. The Alabama State Health Planning and Development Agency on Jan. 15 voted to approve Southern Orthopedic Surgeons' certificate-of-need request.

9. A Bon Secours medical office building in Chesterfield, Va., is expected to break ground in 2025 after several years of planning. Construction is expected to start on the 90,000-square-foot medical office building in the second quarter.

10. Winston Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest (N.C.) Baptist received state approval to open a $25 million ASC.

11. A medical office development is coming to Gautier, Miss. The Legacy Park project will house a cardiac surgery center, an endoscopy center, a vascular center and medical offices.

12. Real estate development company Hammes recently completed the Surgery Center of Lee's Summit (Mo.) on behalf of Surgery Ventures, powered by HCA Healthcare, and 16 physician partners.

13. Birmingham, Ala.-based Grandview Medical Center began construction on a $15 million urology surgery center.

14. Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care opened a new outpatient center in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

15. A judge in Connecticut dismissed a 2021 appeal by Day Kimball Healthcare against the state and Hartford HealthCare over approval of a Plainfield, Conn.-based ASC.

Officials with Day Kimball plan to appeal the decision, which was related to the approval of an HHC ASC. The judge ruled that Day Kimball lacked the legal standing to challenge the ASC because "the financial and competitive interests asserted by Day Kimball in this appeal are not within the zone of interests," protected by state law.

16. Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth took the first steps toward building a pediatric outpatient center.