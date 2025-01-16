Alabama ASC earns CON approval after delay

An Alabama ASC will be able to go forward with construction despite concerns from local hospitals, WSFA 12 reported Jan. 15.

The State Health Planning and Development Agency voted to approve Southern Orthopedic Surgeons' certificate of need request Jan. 15, the report said.

The move to approve the ASC comes a month after plans were tabled amid opposition from two local hospitals. The orthopedic practice was asked to work on a resolution with officials at the hospitals, Birmingham, Ala.-based Baptist Health and Jackson Hospital, who worried the ASC could negatively affect them, the report said.

The facility, which is expected to open within the next two years, will include operating and procedure rooms, along with a surgical robot.