Michigan ASC construction resumes following work stop order 

The construction of Munson Healthcare's ASC in Cadillac, Mich., has resumed following a work stop order, Cadillac News reported Jan. 27

The work stop order, which was implemented Jan. 21 and removed Jan. 23, came after the site struggled to secure a well permit due to possible PFAS contamination.

The order was lifted after Clam Lake Township invoked a provision from a 2019 settlement agreement which requires the city to approve water and sewer services for the township’s district. The township then lifted the work stop order and will now focus on securing water and sewer connections for the ASC, according to the report.