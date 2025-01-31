Duke Health, UNC Health to collaborate on ASC

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health are collaborating on a $2 billion venture to build a 500-bed hospital, ASC, outpatient care center, medical office building and children's behavioral health center, according to a Jan. 28 report from The Chronicle.

The facility will be located in the Research Triangle area and mark North Carolina's first standalone children's hospital. Construction on the facility is expected to begin in 2027 and last six years.

The main hospital is slated to begin operations in the early 2030s. However, other services, including the medical office building and behavioral health hospital, could open earlier.

All of Duke Health and UNC Health's pediatric-related clinical services, programs and operations will be transferred to N.C. Children's once the facility is completed, according to the report.

UNC Health received $320 million in state funding for the project in 2023.