ASC planned in former Missouri school district property

An ASC is being planned near an elementary school in Platte City, Mo., according to a Jan. 16 report from The Landmark.

The Platte County board of education sold the building for the facility to PC Medical Partners last fall for $762,300. The land is a portion of more than 32 acres of school district property near Compass Elementary that has been for sale for a number of years.

PC Medical Partners is an orthopedic outfit that presently has an office in Platte City. The ASC will total 12,700 square feet and consist of spaces for prep and recovery, a waiting room, staff and administration, storage and operating rooms.