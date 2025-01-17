New Hampshire credit union to be converted to ASC

The Lighthouse Credit Union building in Portsmouth, N.H., will be converted into an ASC, according to a Jan 17 report from SeacoastOnline.

The facility, formerly known as Northeast Credit Union, sold for $8.9 million in December. The building is now owned by development and real estate investment company Stonefish.

At least 12 tenants, all of which focus on the medical field, will move into the facility once it is renovated. The proposal for a new ASC was approved by the city zoning board in November.

The ASC is expected to start seeing patients in December. More than 50% of the building has been leased.

The city last assessed the building at $8,062,600, property records show. Renovations to the credit union's longtime building will cost millions, according to the report.

Renovations are expected to begin in the spring and occupants are expected to begin moving in during the summer and fall.