Atrium Health Wake Forest earns state approval for outpatient center

Winston Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest (N.C.) Baptist has received state approval to open a $25 million ASC, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Jan. 15.

The new multispecialty center received certificate-of-need approval on Jan. 14. According to the report, the center will include services for ophthalmology, otolaryngology and plastic surgery.

The facility will include two minor procedure rooms, a Lasik procedure room, 20 recovery rooms and operating room support spaces. The center is scheduled to open in May 2026.