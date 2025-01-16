Bon Secours Virginia medical building to include surgical center

A Bon Secours medical office building in Chesterfield, Va., is expected to break ground this year after several years of planning, according to a Jan. 16 report from Richmond BizSense.

Construction is expected to start on the 90,000-square-foot medical office building in the second quarter of 2025.

An 11,000-square-foot outpatient surgical center operated by Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours is expected to occupy a portion of the three-story building.

While an opening date for the facility is undetermined, construction is expected to finish in 2026.

Bon Secours said in a 2023 filing to the state that the surgical center was anticipated to cost $17.5 million, according to the report.

The health system plans to relocate Bon Secours Medical Group practices currently at the St. Francis campus to the new office space.