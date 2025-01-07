Advocate opens new ASC, cardiovascular center in Chicago suburb

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care opened a new outpatient center in Hoffman Estates, Ill., the Daily Herald reported Jan. 6.

The new facility will offer primary and immediate care as well as cardiology, pediatric specialty care, general surgery, urogynecology, rehabilitation services, mammogram screenings, X-rays and ultrasounds. A laboratory is also located onsite.

The center will also feature a new additional cardiovascular facility in northern Illinois specifically designed to serve South Asian patients. Through the new center, Advocate seeks to extend culturally sensitive cardiovascular care to the area's South Asian population, who are disproportionately affected by cardiovascular disease, according to the report.