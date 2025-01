Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth took the first steps toward building a pediatric outpatient center, the Springfield Daily Citizen reported Jan. 2.

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval for the hospital system's request to rezone 29 acres of property, which the system confirmed to the Daily Citizen would be used for a pediatric outpatient center.

The facility will likely exceed 400,000 square feet and is expected to reach completion in 2027.