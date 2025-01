Ground has been broken on a new medical office building and surgery center in Jeffersonville, Ind., Inside Indiana Business reported Jan. 28.

The River Ridge Commerce Center is being developed by Louisville, Ky.-based Hollenbach Oakley.

The 32,500-square-foot building will include an 11,000-square-foot orthopedic-focused ASC with three operating rooms. Another 6,000 square feet will be allocated for a Louisville Hip & Knee Institute office. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.