Surgery Ventures, physician partners open Missouri surgery center

Real estate development company Hammes has recently completed the Surgery Center of Lee's Summit (Mo.) on behalf of Surgery Ventures, powered by HCA Healthcare, and 16 physician partners. 

The 18,800-square-foot surgery center has three operating rooms and two procedure rooms to serve a wide range of surgical specialties, including bariatrics, colorectal surgery, gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, podiatry and urology, according to a Jan. 8 press release. 

This is the second surgery center Hammes completed in 2024 in the area in partnership with Surgery Ventures.

