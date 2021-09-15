14 hospitals opening ASCs in August

Ariana Portalatin -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Here are 14 hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for an ASC in August:

  1. The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medicine Center is converting a former Sears building into an ASC that will feature eight operating rooms and offer orthopedic surgical procedures.
  2. Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macombs broke ground on its $25 million surgery center, which will span three stories and 62,000 square feet.
  3. Kaiser Permanente is planning a new facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va.
  4. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital is building a multispecialty ASC that will include three operating rooms, 14 postanesthesia care units and 12 preoperative beds.
  5. Edinburg, Texas-based UT Health RGV is planning a cancer and surgery center in McAllen, Texas, that is slated for completion in spring 2024.
  6. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare is partnering with local physicians to open a 12,000-square-foot ASC in Talbott, Tenn.
  7. Phoenix-based Banner Health is collaborating with Atlas Healthcare Partners and Cardiac Solutions to open a cardiovascular ASC in Sun City, Ariz.
  8. Raleigh, N.C.-based Rex Healthcare, a subsidiary of UNC Healthcare, built a 21,000-square-foot medical building with an ASC.
  9. Indiana University Health opened a 40,000-square-foot multispecialty ASC in Fort Wayne, Ind.
  10. Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a surgery center at the Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Murray, Utah.
  11. St. Louis, Mo.-based Ascension St. Vincent will open a 9,600-square-foot ASC at its Hoover, Ala.-based campus.
  12. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health received state approval to build a 15,500-square-foot outpatient surgery center on the campus of Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville (N.C.).
  13. Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn., opened a two-story multispecialty surgery center.
  14. SoutheastHEALTH broke ground on the second phase of its $125 million expansion project that will feature an ASC.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast