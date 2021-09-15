14 hospitals opening ASCs in August

Here are 14 hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for an ASC in August:

The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medicine Center is converting a former Sears building into an ASC that will feature eight operating rooms and offer orthopedic surgical procedures. Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macombs broke ground on its $25 million surgery center, which will span three stories and 62,000 square feet. Kaiser Permanente is planning a new facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital is building a multispecialty ASC that will include three operating rooms, 14 postanesthesia care units and 12 preoperative beds. Edinburg, Texas-based UT Health RGV is planning a cancer and surgery center in McAllen, Texas, that is slated for completion in spring 2024. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare is partnering with local physicians to open a 12,000-square-foot ASC in Talbott, Tenn. Phoenix-based Banner Health is collaborating with Atlas Healthcare Partners and Cardiac Solutions to open a cardiovascular ASC in Sun City, Ariz. Raleigh, N.C.-based Rex Healthcare, a subsidiary of UNC Healthcare, built a 21,000-square-foot medical building with an ASC. Indiana University Health opened a 40,000-square-foot multispecialty ASC in Fort Wayne, Ind. Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a surgery center at the Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Murray, Utah. St. Louis, Mo.-based Ascension St. Vincent will open a 9,600-square-foot ASC at its Hoover, Ala.-based campus. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health received state approval to build a 15,500-square-foot outpatient surgery center on the campus of Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville (N.C.). Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn., opened a two-story multispecialty surgery center. SoutheastHEALTH broke ground on the second phase of its $125 million expansion project that will feature an ASC.