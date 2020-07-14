10 GI groups growing in 2020

Ten gastroenterology groups with plans to grow their footprint, workforce or services in 2020:

1. Gastroenterology Associates, which has several locations in upstate South Carolina and a 20-physician network, is building a 10,000-square-foot facility that will include an endoscopy center, testing resources and preventive care.

Gastroenterology Associates also added an infusion center to provide long-term infusion services to its clients with gastrointestinal diseases.

2. Richmond (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates recently added another location in the Richmond neighborhood of West Creek. The practice also leased 1,512 square feet in Chesterfield, Va., as well as space in the Midlothian (Va.) Center.

3. Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology opened an endoscopy center in Lakeway-Bee Cave, Texas, June 5.

4. Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists added Jaime Baquero, MD, to its Sarasota, Fla., clinic. Florida Digestive Health Specialists is also building a 30,000-square-foot medical office building near its corporate headquarters.

5. Gastroenterology of the Rockies expanded into downtown Denver. The practice now has seven Colorado locations.

6. Dallas-based GI Alliance affiliate Illinois Gastroenterology Group added Lawrence Gluskin, MD, to its staff.

7. Miami-based Gastro Health made a trio of acquisitions, including the group's second acquisition in Virginia, to kick off 2020.

8. South Denver Gastroenterology opened a clinic and endoscopy center in Castle Rock, Colo. The practice has additional Colorado locations in Englewood and Lone Tree.

9. Williamsville, N.Y.-based Gastroenterology Associates opened a location in Orchard Park, N.Y., complementing the group's New York offices in Amherst and Wheatfield.

10. Grand Junction (Colo.) Gastroenterology opened a clinic for patients with liver disease.

More articles on healthcare:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.