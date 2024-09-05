10 new cardiology practices this year

Here are 10 cardiology practices that have opened so far this year:

1. Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health is establishing a new ambulatory heart and vascular center near its Woodbridge hospital.

2. St. Joseph Hospital opened a new cardiology practice in Nashua, N.H.

3. Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours filed a development plan for a new cardiology ASC in Henrico, Va.

4. In June, Humble, Texas-based Modern Heart and Vascular Institute broke ground on a 100,000-square-foot facility in Humble.

5. Cadiz, Ky.-based Trigg County Hospital opened a cardiology clinic led by Sanjay Bose, MD.

6. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health opened an expanded heart and vascular center in Bemidji, Minn.

7. Nancy Hua, DO, opened a direct heart-care practice Billings, Mont.

8. The Naperville, Ill., planning and zoning commission approved a zoning change that would allow Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care to open a cardiology ASC.

9. AdventHealth Medical Group opened a cardiology practice in Dalton, Ga.

10. AdventHealth Medical Group opened a cardiology clinic location in Trion, Ga.