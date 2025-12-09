The cardiology acquisitions from 2025

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Here are three acquisitions in the cardiology space that went down this year, as reported by Becker’s

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

  1. Cardiology management organization CardioOne acquired cardiac monitoring platform CardioDiagnostics. 
  2. Glen Burnie-based University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center acquired the Heart Center of Northern Anne Arundel County.
  3. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center entered an agreement to acquire Tennova Healthcare’s cardiology practice in Clarksville, Tenn.

