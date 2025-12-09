The cardiology acquisitions from 2025

Here are three acquisitions in the cardiology space that went down this year, as reported by Becker’s.
Note: This list is not exhaustive.
- Cardiology management organization CardioOne acquired cardiac monitoring platform CardioDiagnostics.
- Glen Burnie-based University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center acquired the Heart Center of Northern Anne Arundel County.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center entered an agreement to acquire Tennova Healthcare’s cardiology practice in Clarksville, Tenn.