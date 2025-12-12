Bayhealth opens heart failure clinic in Delaware

Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth has launched a congestive heart failure clinic, the first dedicated clinic of its kind in the state’s Kent and Sussex counties.

The specialty clinic operates out of Bayhealth Cardiology locations in Dover and Milford. It is designed to support patients after hospitalization for heart failure by providing rapid follow-up and specialized outpatient care, as well as reduce emergency department visits and hospital readmissions, according to a Dec. 11 news release.

Patients are scheduled for post-discharge appointments, where they are evaluated by both a cardiology specialist and a pharmacist. The clinic also offers outpatient intravenous diuretic therapy to relieve fluid buildup.