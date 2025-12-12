Kentucky hospital performs 1st-of-its-kind tricuspid valve replacement in state

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Heart & Vascular Institute performed Kentucky’s first transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement using the Evoque system.

The catheter-based procedure, developed by Edwards Lifesciences, treats severe tricuspid regurgitation and offers a less invasive alternative to open-heart surgery. The Evoque valve is the first transcatheter therapy approved by the FDA for this condition, according to a Dec. 11 Norton Healthcare news release.

The procedure reduces symptoms and improves recovery time. Two successful implantations were completed Dec. 9, according to the release.