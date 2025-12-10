Pfizer funds Sanford Health cardiac care initiative

Sioux Falls, N.D.-based Sanford Health has received a grant through a joint initiative between Pfizer and the American College of Cardiology to improve early detection and accurate diagnosis of cardiac amyloidosis.

Sanford was one of three recipients of the grant, which it will use to design and implement an initiative aimed at shortening time to diagnosis, enhancing cross-specialty care coordination and implementing post-discharge strategies, according to a Dec. 9 health system news release.

The initiative will also use AI and digital tools to identify at-risk patients and track quality and performance measures related to diagnosis.

Pfizer is funding the program, while the ACC will provide guidance and oversight. Sanford will independently design and lead the project, which is not being developed or monitored by Pfizer.