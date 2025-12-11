Jackson Heart Institute opens new facility in Miami

Miami-based Jackson Heart Institute has opened a renovated mutli-specialty physician practice in the northern region of the city, South Florida Hospital News reported Dec. 2.

The new facility aims to improve heart care access and long-term heart health for the Black and Hispanic population in North Miami, both demographics that are the most at-risk for heart disease, according to the report.

The new facility will provide services in general cardiology, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology and congestive heart failure management. The outpatient practice will also offer echocardiograms and other diagnostic imaging services.