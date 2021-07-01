What ASC companies did in Q2: 15 notes

Here are 15 key updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies in the second quarter:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners inked a deal with Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health to expand the system's outpatient surgery network.

2. Gilbert, Ariz.-based, physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care and its real estate partner have committed more than $125 million for a 20-ASC expansion nationwide.

3. Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America plans to open 14 ASCs by October.

4. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International announced a joint venture with AdventHealth's West Florida Division in Tampa, which officially began earlier this year.

5. Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development opened a 6,800-square-foot Crown Point Surgical Suites in Crown Point, Ind.

6. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare sold five of its hospitals in Florida but kept its ASCs, run by USPI.

7. Optum is developing a $7 million facility in Muncie, Ind., that will include a surgery center and medical offices for multiple specialties.

8. Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates and Minneapolis-based Allina Health broke ground on an ASC in Brooklyn Park, Minn.

9. SCA opened Colorado's first cardiovascular ASC in Denver — a joint venture among the Vascular Institute of the Rockies, Denver-based Advanced Heart & Vein Center, Denver Interventional and Vascular Labs of the Rockies.

10. James Grant, MD, a former SCA executive, was appointed CEO of Troy, Mich.-based Pinnacle GI Partners.

11. Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health, Orthopedic Associates of Long Island (N.Y.) and Long Island-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC.

12. USPI opened a $20 million joint venture ASC with Bozeman Health in Bozeman, Mont.

13. USPI named Matt Wheelus regional vice president of operations.

14. Tenet finalized the $80 million sale of its urgent care platform to FastMed.

15. Private equity company Omers bought Gastro Health.