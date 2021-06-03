Optum in the past 90 days: 10 updates

OptumCare is a fast-growing business for UnitedHealth, which plans to make Optum a $100 billion business.

When Optum acquired Surgical Care Affiliates in 2017, that growth passed into the ASC industry.

Here are 10 Optum and SCA updates from the past 90 days:

1. Optum is developing a $7 million facility in Muncie, Ind., that will include a surgery center and medical offices for multiple specialties, announced June 3.

2. Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown, N.Y., tapped Optum to provide IT and revenue cycle management services, announced May 25.

3. Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates chose HOTB Software's compliance management platform, SCT|CoreCompli, to provide survey data management for its more than 220 ASCs, announced May 25.

4. SCA and Minneapolis-based Allina Health broke ground on an ASC in Brooklyn Park, Minn., announced May 24.

5. SCA opened Colorado's first cardiovascular ASC in Denver — a joint venture among the Vascular Institute of the Rockies, Denver-based Advanced Heart & Vein Center, Denver Interventional and Vascular Labs of the Rockies, announced May 17.

6. Optum joined the funding round for Kaia Health, a smartphone-based chronic condition management startup, that closed a $75 million Series C financing round, announced April 28.

7. Optum now has 56,000 affiliated, contracted and employed physicians and is on track to add 10,000 physicians this year, announced April 25.

8. Optum deployed a new telehealth product across all 50 states, announced April 15.

9. Optum agreed to acquire Atrius Health, a 715-person physician group based in Newton, Mass., announced March 2.

10. Here's how UnitedHealth plans to make Optum a $100 billion business.