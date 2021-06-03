Optum building $7M MOB, ASC in Indiana

Alan Condon -   Print  |

Optum is developing a $7 million facility in Muncie, Ind., that will include a surgery center and medical offices for multiple specialties, according to Inside Indiana Business.

The project's first phase is a 25,000-square-foot facility, owned by Muncie Investors, who will lease the space to Optum and a subsidiary. The facility will join two American Health Network/Optum medical offices in the area: family practice physician offices and an eye clinic.

The medical office building will comprise specialists in orthopedic surgery, podiatry, oncology, gastroenterology and ophthalmology.

Construction will begin this spring and wrap up in spring 2022.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers