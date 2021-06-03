Optum building $7M MOB, ASC in Indiana

Optum is developing a $7 million facility in Muncie, Ind., that will include a surgery center and medical offices for multiple specialties, according to Inside Indiana Business.

The project's first phase is a 25,000-square-foot facility, owned by Muncie Investors, who will lease the space to Optum and a subsidiary. The facility will join two American Health Network/Optum medical offices in the area: family practice physician offices and an eye clinic.

The medical office building will comprise specialists in orthopedic surgery, podiatry, oncology, gastroenterology and ophthalmology.

Construction will begin this spring and wrap up in spring 2022.