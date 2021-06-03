USPI in the first half of 2021: 7 notes

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, part of Tenet Healthcare, said in January it would focus on growth this year, and has made moves to expand its network.

Seven announcements and deals the company has made so far, beginning with the most recent news:

1. USPI partnered with AdventHealth's West Florida division to acquire Tampa (Fla.) Outpatient Surgical Center through a new joint venture announced June 2.



2. USPI opened a $20 million joint venture ASC with Bozeman Health in Bozeman, Mont., on April 19.



3. Tenet finalized the sale of FastMed, an urgent care platform previously managed by USPI, on April 30 for $80 million.



4. USPI added 530 physicians in the first quarter through organic growth and acquisitions.



5. The total joint replacement business for USPI centers grew 110 percent in the first quarter.



6. Tenet expects USPI to become 50 percent of its business by 2023, the company announced at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference March 2. USPI comprised 33 percent of Tenet's adjusted EBITDA in 2019.



7. USPI plans to add 25 to 40 ASCs to its network in 2021 through tuck-in acquisitions and new center development, Tenet CEO Ronald Rittenmeyer said during a presentation at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Jan. 12.