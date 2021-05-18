Surgery Center Services of America to open 14 ASCs by October
Six of Surgery Center Services' planned ASCs are ophthalmology-based, CEO Philip Blair told Becker's ASC Review.
Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America is planning to open 14 total ASCs by October.
Ophthalmology:
- An ophthalmology ASC with two operating rooms in Binghamton, N.Y., is slated to open July 1.
- An ophthalmology ASC with one operating room in Saint Clairsville, Ohio, is slated to open July 1.
- An ophthalmology ASC with one operating room in Napa, Calif., is slated to open July 1.
- An ophthalmology ASC with two operating rooms in Huntsville, Ala., is slated to open Aug. 1.
- Bay Eye Surgery Center, an ophthalmology ASC with one operating room, is slated to open in North Bend, Ore., Oct. 1.
- An ophthalmology ASC with four operating rooms in Crestwood, Mo., is slated to open Oct. 1.
Urology:
- A urology ASC with two operating rooms in Cleveland, Ohio, is slated to open July 1.
- Urological Institute of Maryland, a urology ASC with one operating room in Timonium, is slated to open Oct. 1.
Podiatry:
- A podiatry ASC with one operating room in Layton, Utah, is slated to open July 1.
Cardiology:
- Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery and Electrophysiology Center, a cardiology ASC with one operating room in Glendale, Ariz., is slated to open July 1.
- Epic Surgery Center, a cardiology ASC with two operating rooms in Scottsdale, Ariz., is slated to open Aug. 1.
Multispecialty:
- A multispecialty ASC with four operating rooms in Paradise Valley, Ariz., is slated to open Aug. 1.
- A multispecialty ASC with three operating rooms in Avondale, Ariz., is slated to open Oct. 1.
Plastics:
- A plastic surgery ASC with two operating rooms in Houston is slated to open Aug. 1.
