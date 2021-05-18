Surgery Center Services of America to open 14 ASCs by October

Six of Surgery Center Services' planned ASCs are ophthalmology-based, CEO Philip Blair told Becker's ASC Review.

Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America is planning to open 14 total ASCs by October.

Ophthalmology:

An ophthalmology ASC with two operating rooms in Binghamton, N.Y., is slated to open July 1. An ophthalmology ASC with one operating room in Saint Clairsville, Ohio, is slated to open July 1. An ophthalmology ASC with one operating room in Napa, Calif., is slated to open July 1. An ophthalmology ASC with two operating rooms in Huntsville, Ala., is slated to open Aug. 1. Bay Eye Surgery Center, an ophthalmology ASC with one operating room, is slated to open in North Bend, Ore., Oct. 1. An ophthalmology ASC with four operating rooms in Crestwood, Mo., is slated to open Oct. 1.

Urology:

A urology ASC with two operating rooms in Cleveland, Ohio, is slated to open July 1. Urological Institute of Maryland, a urology ASC with one operating room in Timonium, is slated to open Oct. 1.

Podiatry:

A podiatry ASC with one operating room in Layton, Utah, is slated to open July 1.

Cardiology:

Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery and Electrophysiology Center, a cardiology ASC with one operating room in Glendale, Ariz., is slated to open July 1. Epic Surgery Center, a cardiology ASC with two operating rooms in Scottsdale, Ariz., is slated to open Aug. 1.

Multispecialty:

A multispecialty ASC with four operating rooms in Paradise Valley, Ariz., is slated to open Aug. 1. A multispecialty ASC with three operating rooms in Avondale, Ariz., is slated to open Oct. 1.

Plastics:

A plastic surgery ASC with two operating rooms in Houston is slated to open Aug. 1.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.