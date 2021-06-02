USPI, AdventHealth acquire Florida ASC

United Surgical Partners International and AdventHealth have acquired Tampa (Fla.) Outpatient Surgical Center through a new joint venture, they said June 2.

The center offers orthopedics, gastroenterology, otolaryngology, general surgery, pain management, spine, ophthalmology, urology, plastic surgery, cosmetic care, among other services.

The ASC is now owned and operated as AdventHealth Surgery Center Wellswood through an acquisition made in January, according to a news release from the new partners.

AdventHealth's West Florida Division has recently expanded its outpatient offerings. The health system is building a $256 million surgical tower in Tampa and a hospital with an outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast.

Addison, Texas-based USPI, a Tenet Healthcare subsidiary, also recently opened a joint-venture ASC in Bozeman, Mont.