HCA ASC real estate sold

A portfolio of two ASCs and medical outpatient buildings totaling 65,0540 square feet in Katy, Texas, and Orem, Utah, was sold to Montecito Medical Real Estate.

CBRE facilitated the sale of the HCA Surgery Center Portfolio and served as exclusive advisor to the seller, NexCore Group, according to a Feb. 4 news release. The assets were newly delivered in 2025 and will continue to be managed by NexCore Group.

The portfolio is anchored by HCA Healthcare ASCs, which represent 86% of the overall net rentable area under new 15-year leases. Both properties are fully leased with an average weighted average lease term of 13.8 years.