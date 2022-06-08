USPI, Surgery Partners & more: 19 company moves in 2022

Below are 17 stories Becker's has reported on in 2022 involving United Surgical Partners International, Surgery Partners and Surgical Care Affiliates.

United Surgical Partners International:

The company landed 12 ASCs on Newsweek and global research firm Statista's list of America's best ASCs. Here are the 12 ASCs. USPI and San Francisco-based Dignity Health are opening a joint-venture ASC in Citrus Heights, Calif. The 15,648-square-foot center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms. GI Alliance and USPI formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers. The partnership includes GAB Endoscopy Center in San Antonio and South Plains Endoscopy Center in Lubbock. USPI now has more than 11,000 physicians, the most of any ASC chain. Last year, USPI's net operating revenue spiked 31 percent to $2.7 billion A building housing Lady Lake, Fla.-based TLC Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center, a joint venture between physician members and USPI, was sold this month. United Surgical Partners International made $738 million in revenue in the first quarter. Citrus Heights (Calif.) Ambulatory Surgery Center, a USPI affiliate, opened. The company paid $1.1 billion to acquire Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development, adding 85 ASCs to its network.

Surgery Partners:

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization jumped 32.3 percent in 2021 over the prior year period, to $339.6 million. Surgery Partners also reported a 9.6 percent increase in same-facility case volume for the quarter and 17.6 percent for the year. Surgery Partners landed 17 ASCs on Newsweek and global research firm Statista's list of America's best ASCs, five more than that of rival ASC company United Surgical Partners International, owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. On May 3, the company announced a deal with ValueHealth to expand access to high-value surgical care. The partnership will aim to build new ASCs and deploy ValueHealth's value-based surgical programs across Surgery Partners' current and in-development locations. Surgery Partners and physician enablement company Privia Health Group have partnered to build a physician provider network throughout Montana.

Surgical Care Affiliates: