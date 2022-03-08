Surgery Partners edges USPI on 'America's Best ASCs' list

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners landed 17 ASCs on Newsweek and global research firm Statista's list of America's best ASCs.

The total was five more than that of rival ASC company United Surgical Partners International, owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. 

The 2022 ranking took into account ASC quality data, how ASCs handled COVID-19 and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators conducted from July to September. The project analyzed more than 4,600 ASCs. 

Surgery Partners' 17 ASCs that made the list, ranked by score:

 

Aspen Surgery Center

(Simi Valley, Calif.)

83.9%

La Peer Surgery Center

(Beverly Hills, Calif.)

82.1%

Specialty Surgical Center of Encino (Calif.)

81.0%

Cypress Surgery Center

(Wichita, Kan.)

79.6%

Bellingham (Wash.) Ambulatory Surgery Center

78.6%

Wilmington (N.C) SurgCare

76.8%

Desoto Surgery Center

(Southaven, 

Miss.)

76.7%

Novamed of Chicago Northshore

75.4%

Jacksonville Beach (Fla.) Surgery Center

75.3%

Lakes Surgery Center

(West Bloomfield, Mich.)

75.3%

Forest Surgery Center

(San Jose, Calif.)

75.1%

Novamed Surgery Center of Tyler (Texas)

74.9%

Lake Mary (Fla.) Surgery Center LLC

  

74.7%

Specialty Surgical Center of Westlake Village (Calif.)

74.3%

Valley Surgical Center

(Steubenville, Ohio)

74.3%

Meadowbrook Endoscopy Center

(Westbury, N.Y.)

74.1%

Premier Surgery Center of Georgia

(Brunswick, Ga.)

73.9%

