Surgery Partners edges USPI on 'America's Best ASCs' list

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners landed 17 ASCs on Newsweek and global research firm Statista's list of America's best ASCs.

The total was five more than that of rival ASC company United Surgical Partners International, owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

The 2022 ranking took into account ASC quality data, how ASCs handled COVID-19 and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators conducted from July to September. The project analyzed more than 4,600 ASCs.

Surgery Partners' 17 ASCs that made the list, ranked by score: