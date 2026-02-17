The best, worst cities for physicians to practice 

Medscape’s “Best and Worst Cities to Practice Medicine,” published Feb. 17, highlights 10 cities it considers the best places for physicians to practice and five it considers the worst.
The rankings are based on five key factors: colleague density, administrative culture, management feedback loops, support for family ecosystems and opportunities for a mental reset.
Here are the 10 best states to practice medicine:
- Omaha, Neb.
- Houston
- Madison, Wis.
- Sioux Falls, S.D.
- Boise, Idaho
- Charlotte, N.C.
- Boston
- Minneapolis-St. Paul
- Atlanta
- Salt Lake City
The five worst states to practice medicine:
- Providence, R.I.
- San Antonio, Texas
- Washington, D.C.
- Baltimore
- New York City