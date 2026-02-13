Alabama physician practice to close after 32 years

Enterprise (Ala.) Women’s Center will close March 31 after 32 years in operation due to staffing shortages, WTVY reported Feb. 12.

The practice currently operates with one OB-GYN and one nurse practitioner. Following the closure, Bradley Heim, MD, will join Dothan OB-GYN at Southeast Health Medical Center. James Pollard, MD, will return to Medical Center Enterprise, where he will treat gynecology patients exclusively.

According to the report, the practice faced ongoing recruitment challenges, as newer providers preferred working with more modern equipment than what the current staff uses.