14 medical school stats in 2022

From the universities with the wealthiest alumni, to the top programs for gastroenterology, here are 14 medical school stats Becker's has reported on this year.

1. The University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) produces the richest alumni of any university.

2. Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland) was the most expensive medical school in U.S. News' top 100.

3. New York University (New York City) is the most cost effective medical school in U.S. News' top 100.

4. The University of California San Diego was the hardest top-ranked GI university to gain admission to.

5. Fourteen of the 20 top-ranked medical schools cost over $55,000 a year.

6. The University of Miami/Jackson Health System program has the most open spots for anesthesiologist residencies.

7. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore) has the most ongoing National Institutes of Health-funded ophthalmology research programs.

8. Harvard University (Boston) received the most NIH funding in 2021.

9. William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine (Hattiesburg, Miss.) has the most graduates practicing in rural areas.

10. Howard University (Washington, D.C.) has the most diverse medical school class.

11. Nova Southeastern University Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) leaves medical students with the most debt.

12. Midwestern University (Downers Grove, Ill.) is the most expensive private medical school in the U.S.

13. Harvard Medical School (Boston) has the best medical surgery program in the U.S.

14. The University of California San Diego is ranked the best medical school for gastroenterology and hepatology.