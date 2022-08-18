The most expensive private medical schools in the US: Report

Medical school tuition is a significant financial burden for many physicians, but costs differ between institutions.

In the 2020-2021 school year, the highest private medical school tuition cost was over $70,000, according to a report from U.S. News & World Report.

Here are the 10 most expensive private medical schools in the U.S. in descending order:

1. Midwestern University (Ill.): $74,035

2. Midwestern University (Ariz.): $71,833

3. Columbia University (N.Y.): $71,107

4. Brown University (R.I.): $70,425

5. Case Western Reserve University (Ohio): $70,339

6. Northwestern University (Ill.): $70,254

7. Dartmouth College (N.H.): $69,768

8. University of Southern California: $69,237

9. Washington University in St. Louis: $68,480

10. Georgetown University (Washington, D.C.): $67,875