11 universities that produce the wealthiest alumni

A fourth of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S. in 2022 went to one of 11 universities, with the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) producing the highest number of wealthy alumni, according to an article published Oct. 2 by Forbes.

Eleven universities that produce the most billionaires:

Note: Two universities tied for second, three universities tied for seventh and two universities tied for tenth

1. The University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

2. Harvard University (Boston)

2. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.)

4. University of Southern California (Los Angeles)

5. Stanford (Calif.) University

6. Princeton (N.J.) University

7. Columbia University (New York City)

7. Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.)

7. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

10. Dartmouth College (Hanover, N.H.)

10. New York University (New York City)