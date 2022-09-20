The most cost-effective medical schools in US News' top 100

New York University in New York City is the most cost-effective medical school on U.S. News & World Report's list of the top 100 medical schools for primary care in 2023, costing students $0 per year after announcing its free tuition program in 2018.

The 10 most cost-effective medical schools and their rankings:

Note: Four schools tied for 16th on U.S. News' top 100 list, six schools tied for 36th, four tied for 48th and two tied for 76th.

48. New York University (New York City): $0

36. University of North Texas Health Science Center (Fort Worth): $13,078

16. University of New Mexico (Albuquerque): $15,328

94. Texas A&M University (Bryan): $16,220

48. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (Lubbock): $17,421

36. University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio: $17,581

76. University of Texas Health Science Center Houston: $17,872

16. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston): $19,425

26. East Carolina University (Greenville, N.C.): $20,252

16. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): $20,731