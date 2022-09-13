14 of top 20 ranked medical schools cost over $55k a year

The cost of medical school can be a huge burden on many physician-hopefuls, with 14 of the top 20 ranked medical schools costing over $55,000 a year.
According to U.S. News & World Reports, nearly 75 percent of the best ranked medical schools for research will set students back by more than $330,000 during their school careers.
Cost of 14 of the top 20 schools:
Note: Universities tied for spots 3, 6, 11 and 14.
1. Harvard University (Boston): $66,284
3. Columbia University (New York City): $66,816
3. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): $58,000
6. Duke University (Durham, N.C.): $63,310
6. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): $61,586
8. Stanford (Calif.) University: $63,747
10. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.): $66,160
11. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City): $58,685
11. Washington University St. Louis: $65,001
13. Vanderbilt University (Nashville): $63,610
14. Cornell University (New York City): $62,650
14. Mayo Clinic School of Medicine (Rochester, Minn.): $60,700
14. University of Pittsburgh: $59,126
17. Northwestern University (Chicago): $66,096