14 of top 20 ranked medical schools cost over $55k a year

The cost of medical school can be a huge burden on many physician-hopefuls, with 14 of the top 20 ranked medical schools costing over $55,000 a year.

According to U.S. News & World Reports, nearly 75 percent of the best ranked medical schools for research will set students back by more than $330,000 during their school careers.

Cost of 14 of the top 20 schools:

Note: Universities tied for spots 3, 6, 11 and 14.

1. Harvard University (Boston): $66,284

3. Columbia University (New York City): $66,816

3. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): $58,000

6. Duke University (Durham, N.C.): $63,310

6. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): $61,586

8. Stanford (Calif.) University: $63,747

10. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.): $66,160

11. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City): $58,685

11. Washington University St. Louis: $65,001

13. Vanderbilt University (Nashville): $63,610

14. Cornell University (New York City): $62,650

14. Mayo Clinic School of Medicine (Rochester, Minn.): $60,700

14. University of Pittsburgh: $59,126

17. Northwestern University (Chicago): $66,096