16 updates on orthopedic surgery centers

Here are 16 updates from Becker's ASC Review over the last 60 days:

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford, Pa.

Matthew Kraay, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Cleveland-based University Hospitals, told Becker's ASC Review what he believes surgeons will need to succeed with outpatient total joint replacements in 2021.

Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando, Fla., that'll feature an outpatient surgery center.

Orthopedic surgery in ASCs has continued to accelerate over the past year. Looking ahead in 2021, Becker's ASC Review asked surgeons what they think is needed to thrive in the outpatient total joint replacement space.

An orthopedic and spine hospital co-developed by Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast and Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co., in conjunction with Southeast Orthopedic Specialists, opened Jan. 4.

Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire, its first of 2021.

Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System bought a stake in orthopedic-focused Columbus-based Surgery Center at Easton.

Bradenton, Fla.-based Coastal Orthopedics' headquarters development could be one of the largest projects in 2021.

There are more than 170 ASCs that perform minimally invasive spine surgery.

A group of orthopedic specialists are building a surgery center next to Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services' in-development third hospital campus.

Orthopedic surgeon compensation will be affected by COVID-19, ending a generally upward trend from the last several years.

Minnetonka, Minn.-based UnitedHealth Group on Dec. 10 published new research touting the major advantages of moving routine joint replacements from hospitals to ASCs.

Think Surgical launched the second generation of its TSolution One Total Knee Application.

Hip and knee reconstruction specialist Joshua Rozell, MD, helped pioneer same-day joint replacement surgeries at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. For his team, careful patient selection and surgical planning have been key to quality outcomes. Here are his elements for success.

Harpreet Bawa, MD, of Van Nuys-based Southern California Orthopedic Institute is expected to perform the San Fernando Valley region's first outpatient hip replacement using Stryker's Mako robot.

Fargo, N.D.-based Northern Neurosurgery & Spine is set to lease space in a $16 million medical facility with a surgery center in Duluth, Minn.

