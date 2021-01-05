Ohio health system buys into orthopedic surgery center

Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System bought a stake in Columbus-based Surgery Center at Easton, the health system announced Jan. 4.

The center was wholly owned by the physician owners of Orthopedic One. The single-specialty center provides orthopedic care.

Lorraine Lutton, president and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System, said the hospital pursued the stake to expand its orthopedic services beyond acute care.

Joel Politi, MD, board member of Surgery Center at Easton, said: "Our physician ownership team is pleased to welcome Mount Carmel Health System as a partner of the Surgery Center at Easton. We look forward to many years of shared success and services to our patients."

Transaction details were not disclosed.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.