Orthopedic group developing surgery center next to new Colorado hospital

A group of orthopedic specialists are building a surgery center next to Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services' in-development third hospital campus, the Gazette reported Dec. 29.

The surgery center will be built near a medical office building.

Penrose-St. Francis plans to open its hospital in January 2023. The health system purchased the 57.8-acre site in 2019 for $30 million.

The hospital will be the first building open on the site.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.