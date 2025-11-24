Spine surgeon performs 1st ASC procedure with PathKeeper system

Spine surgeon Richard Westmark, MD, performed the first outpatient spine procedure at an ASC utilizing PathKeeper Surgical’s system.

The system uses AI and 3D cameras to provide real-time surgical guidance and eliminates traditional intraoperative CT, according to a Nov. 24 news release from PathKeeper Surgical.

PathKeeper’s system can provide sub-millimetric accuracy for registration and instrument tracking.

By integrating the system, ASCs can potentially improve safety and efficacy of spine surgeries, Dr. Westmark said.