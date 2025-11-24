Spine surgeon performs 1st ASC procedure with PathKeeper system

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Spine surgeon Richard Westmark, MD, performed the first outpatient spine procedure at an ASC utilizing PathKeeper Surgical’s system. 

The system uses AI and 3D cameras to provide real-time surgical guidance and eliminates traditional intraoperative CT, according to a Nov. 24 news release from PathKeeper Surgical.

PathKeeper’s system can provide sub-millimetric accuracy for registration and instrument tracking. 

By integrating the system, ASCs can potentially improve safety and efficacy of spine surgeries, Dr. Westmark said.

