30 ophthalmology practices in 2024

Here are 30 ophthalmology partnerships, acquisitions and openings from 2024, as reported by Becker's:

1. Eye Health American added Clinton, S.C.-based Family Eye Care Center, the practice management provider's 26th practice.

2. Marietta, Ga.-based Cobb Eye Center joined the Atlanta-based Georgia Eye Partners brand.

3. Lake Success, N.Y.-based Northwell Health opened the Northwell Eye Center Institute Wachenheim Center in Harrison, N.Y.

4. TriaVision, a new ophthalmology group founded by a group of 15 specialists, opened eight clinics across Central Alabama.

5. Raeford, N.C.-based Moore Regional Hospital-Hoke added ophthalmology care to its service lines.

6. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Collins Vision acquired Eyecare and Surgery Center of Southwest Florida in Punta Gorda, Fla.

7. New Providence, N.J.-based PRISM Vision Group added an ASC to its Maryland network.

8. Eyecare services provider SuraVision opened a new surgery center in Houston, Texas.

9. New York City-based Retinal Ambulatory Surgery Center of New York is constructing a new surgery center.

10. Private equity-backed management company AmSurg acquired Las Vegas-based Alta Rose Surgery Center in partnership with Comprehensive EyeCare Partners.

11. Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health opened an outpatient eye surgery clinic that specializes in LASIK surgery.

12. SightMD Pennsylvania acquired an ophthalmology practice in Elkins Park, Pa.

13. Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners affiliated with Community Eye Care Specialists, which has five clinics and a surgery center in Pennsylvania.

14. Eye Physicians of Libertyville (Ill.) acquired Northern Illinois Eye Clinic in Mundelein.

15. Management organization ReFocus Eye Health added eight ophthalmology practices in New Jersey to its portfolio.

16. Dallas-based Unifeye Vision Partners entered into a strategic alliance with Spencer Eye Center.